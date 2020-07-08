TRUMP SPEAK TO DR. FAUCI

president trump spoke to dr. fauci on wednesday about public health on covid 19

Month.

Jim acosta has the latest on what the white house is saying about the growing number of coronavirus cases nationwide.

Standing in between pickup trucks on the south lawn of the white house... president trump staged yet another photo opportunity that was unrelated to the coronavirus... that included only a brief mention of his response to covid-19.

President donald trump: "my administration has also eliminated massive regulatory barriers in the battle against the china virus."

Some of the president's fellow republicans say that's been the problem all along.

In a scathing op-ed in the washington post... maryland's gop governor larry hogan laid into mr. trump's handling of the virus... writing... "eventually, it was clear that waiting around for the president to run the nation's response was hopeless; if we delayed any longer, we'd be condemning more of our citizens to suffering and death.

So every governor went their own way, which is how the united states ended up with such a patchwork response."

The white house fired back... accusing hogan...who had covid-19 tests shipped into his state from south korea... of being two-faced.

Kayleigh mcenany: "this is revisionist history by governor hogan and it stands in stark contrast to what he said on march 19th when he praised the great communication the president has had with the governors."

Press secretary kayleigh mcenany defended the president's record on the pandemic... as well as mr. trump's drive to reopen schools... with a jaw-dropping declaration..

That science won't get in the way of sending children back to classrooms. kayleigh mcenany: "and when he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school.

The science should not stand in the way of this..."

Though she claimed mr. trump's position is supported by the science.

Kayleigh mcenany: "the science is on our side here."

Pointing to mr. trump's recent photos on social media... democrats say it's just the opposite.

Speaker nancy pelosi: "observing his behavior, i have concluded that he is like the man who refuses to ask for directions.

All of the answers are there.

The scientists have the answers."

On wednesday, the president finally spoke with doctor anthony fauci... in their first conversation... according to the public health expert... in weeks.

Fauci conceded his straight talk has rankled white house officials... telling in style magazine... "well, you know, that really changes week to week and month to month.

Sometimes you say things that are not widely accepted in the white house, and that's just a fact of life."

The latest polls show the public is rejecting mr. trump's record on the virus... with joe biden holding a commanding lead... with most americans saying they don't trust the president on covid-19.

But they do believe the information coming from dr. fauci... who seems to get that.

Dr. anthony fauci: "i believe, for the most part, you can trust respected medical authorities.

You know, i believe i'm one of them, so i think you can trust me."

The trump administration briefly removed covid-19 data coming in from hospitals... that's accessible on the web site for the centers for disease control... data that included hospital bed occupancy, staffing and personal protective equipment supply figures.

While the data was later restored... the white house denied it's hiding anything.

Kayleigh mcenany: "no one is taking access or data from the cdc.

This is all about getting more data out there..

In particular to make sure doctors are getting that daily data."

The president responded to the turmoil... by demoting campaign manager brad parscale... replacing him with political adviser bill stepien.

Parscale found himself in hot water... after mr. trump's disappointing rally in oklahoma... where thousands of seats went empty... mr. trump said