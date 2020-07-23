Global  
 

Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:24s - Published
U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn placed blame on the White House and specifically President Donald Trump for "downplaying" the coronavirus during his opening statement at a hearing including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill.

