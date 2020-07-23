Trump 'downplayed' COVID-19 -Rep. Clyburn

|
Trump Calls for 2020 Election to Be Delayed
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by eight points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Donald Trump suggests delay in polls, cites mail-in voting 'fraud' l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Fauci, Redfield, Giroir testify on COVID strategy as states face a resurgence of casesFauci told lawmakers he was hopeful a vaccine would be available by late fall or early winer.
USATODAY.com
Doctor Fauci Advises Americans to Wear Goggles for ‘Complete’ COVID-19 Protection
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Brad Pitt Scores Emmy Nomination for Playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:08Published
New Trump restrictions leave DACA hopefuls behind
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Republicans and White House at Odds Over Kansas Senate RaceSome in the G.O.P. want President Trump to endorse the opponent of Kris Kobach, who they worry could cost them a traditionally safe Senate seat. So far, the..
NYTimes.com
White House Objects To Bill Requiring Passengers, Workers To Wear Masks
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
White House Players Continue To Hint Trump Will Delay 2020 Presidential Election
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:57Published
US COVID-19 Resurgence Is Coming To South, Midwest
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
First Phase 3 Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Begins Testing in US
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
Watch: Dr Anthony Fauci throws the first pitch of the MLB seasonDr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a Washington Nationals fan, throws the first pitch of the 2020..
BBC News
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB openerFauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Refusing to Wear A MaskThe Texas congressman, who frequently refused to wear a mask, said he had probably contracted the coronavirus because he did so. His diagnosis raised questions..
NYTimes.com
Senate Democrats Issue Scathing Review of Pompeo’s Tenure at State Dept.The report, which describes vacant key posts and a culture of disrespect and political retaliation, came days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give..
NYTimes.com
Trump to hold news conference as Congress debates a new coronavirus stimulus packagePresident Trump returns to the briefing room Tuesday as talks over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package continue on Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 28 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
