Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine

US President Donald Trump backed the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19.

The US President said that the debate over the use of HCQ has become extremely political.

Trump said that people like to say don't use it when he recommends something.

Trump said that he had used hydroxychloroquine himself and felt it was safe for people.

The US President also defended his decision to promote a viral video of a group of doctors encouraging the use of the drug.

Social media sites Twitter and Facebook had removed the video posted by him on Covid-19 terming it a 'misinformation' video.

He said that the video had respected doctors discussing the Covid issue and he did not understand why the two social media sites took down the video.

Twitter also took down retweets by Trump that attacked top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, claiming that he had been 'misleading the American public'.

Twitter also restricted Donald Trump Jr’s use of his account for 12 hours following the row over the 'misinformation' video on Covid-19.

Watch the full video for all the details