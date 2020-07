Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Trump’s Hydroxychloroquine Retweet Spree President Donald Trump retweeted a video pushing hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure, but it was later yanked from social media websites for falsehoods. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this