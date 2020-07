Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that she started chemotherapy in May to treat a recurrence of liver cancer.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, has been...

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday “for...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged...