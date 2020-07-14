Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Home After Treatment At Johns Hopkins
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Home After Treatment At Johns Hopkins

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the hospital Wednesday after being treated for a possible infection.

