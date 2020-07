Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized

CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

Justice Ginsberg underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.

The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.