Marianne Zirkle Prayers, positive energy, healing light, good vibes - whatever your belief, please send it to #RBG... https://t.co/p7i9v57C5S 3 seconds ago

Raul Cisneros RT @business: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is hospitalized with a possible infection https://t.co/FSnpVgnuEK 4 seconds ago

Roger "God Emperor of Antifa" Senserrich RT @DanHaarColumns: Just on the off chance that anyone needs a reminder to vote on Nov. 3, for whichever candidate you support. @CTDems @Ch… 5 seconds ago

Dave from Nebraska RT @catturd2: BREAKING ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized with Possible Infection. 7 seconds ago

Cristine B. RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital https://t.co/dAM9A3LM1p 7 seconds ago

πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ Matt πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ RT @SantaSurfing: Ruthie now has an infection??? πŸ€ͺ Come on fake news....just spit it out...she's gone and fake news is running out of excu… 8 seconds ago