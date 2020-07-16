Global  
 

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment
According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

The accusations were made by 15 former employees, who are women, and two journalists who covered the team.

On Thursday, the Washington Post published screenshots of text messages from Richard Mann II, the team's assistant director of pro personnel who was just fired.

It showed inappropriate, sexual comments that were texted to a female employee.

Larry Michael, a former Senior VP of Content, was also implicated in regards to talking about the attractiveness of a college intern.

The Redskins have hired attorney Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP to "conduct a thorough independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future."

