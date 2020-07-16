Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Washington Redskins accused of sexual harassment
This morning the NFL is calling sexual assault allegations against one team "seriously disturbing." According to the Washington Post, fifteen women are claiming they were sexually harassed while working for the Washington Redskins.
Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston..