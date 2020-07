College director, 7 arrested for thrashing Nigerian students in Uttarakhand

Two Nigerian students of Uttarakhand's Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIT) were thrashed in college by security guards.

Police said they have arrested eight people in connection with the case.

The arrested people include college director, five security guards, registrar and a non-teaching staff.

The incident took place after the Africans had stepped out of college to eat.

The matter came to light after clip showing the students getting beaten up went viral.