Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds promoted to the Premier League
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.Marco Bielsa's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Leeds United F.C. Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England

Bielsa will not watch promotion rivals with Leeds on brink of Premier League

 Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
BBC News

Leeds win to move a point from promotion to Premier League

 Leeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News

Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley: Whites move a point from promotion to Premier League with tense victory

 Leeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News

Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner urges fans to 'stay at home'

 Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani urges supporters to stay at home as the club sit on the verge of promotion.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Bielsa 'will not watch' promotion rivals as Leeds stand on brink of Premier League

 Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
BBC News

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

Championship: West Brom's Slaven Bilic says 'nothing wrong' with nerves in season climax

 West Brom's Slaven Bilic says any nerves can be used positively as the Championship season reaches its penultimate round.
BBC News

Marcelo Bielsa Marcelo Bielsa Argentine footballer and manager


Huddersfield Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire, England

Thieves take £400,000 of Lego from Huddersfield charity

 Fairy Bricks, which donates Lego to children in hospital, had its Huddersfield warehouse raided.
BBC News

Huddersfield modeller Lee Robinson recreates real homes

 Lee Robinson started building scale models of homes as a challenge but now he is taking commissions.
BBC News

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of Championship

 Elliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
BBC News
McDonald's drive-thru queues from the air [Video]

McDonald's drive-thru queues from the air

A McDonald's restaurant on Leeds Rd, Huddersfield reopens its drive-thru. McDonald’s is rapidly expanding its store openings across the UK and Ireland to have more than 1,000 restaurants reopened for drive-thru or delivery by Thursday, June 4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoeNaimo96

Joe Naimo RT @FootyAccums: OFFICIAL: AFTER A SIXTEEN-YEAR ABSENCE, LEEDS UNITED HAVE BEEN PROMOTED BACK TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE!!! ITS BEEN A LONG TIM… 2 seconds ago

agostinhosousa7

FILAS’ biggest hater. RT @SoccerAM: Leeds United have been promoted BACK to the Premier League! ⚪ Congrats @LUFC 👏👏👏 https://t.co/tZWyuRfMMH 2 seconds ago

TomKrupa6

Tom Krupa RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Leeds United promoted back to the Premier League ⬆️ 2 seconds ago

elaineahughes

elaine hughes RT @BBCSport: After 16 years, the exile is over… Leeds Utd are BACK! Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are promoted to the Premier League! 👉 https:… 2 seconds ago

Barkerjgm

Matthew Barker RT @BBCLookNorth: Championship: Leeds United promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence https://t.co/ZvAIVTlJqO 3 seconds ago

JoeBarber17

Joe Barber RT @talkSPORTDrive: Leeds promoted. Great club, rich history, incredible fans, some tasty players, and a legendary manager. They'll bring… 3 seconds ago

yaschina

やすきーな RT @guardian_sport: Leeds promoted to Premier League after West Brom lose 2-1 at Huddersfield – live! https://t.co/rhU8QboBy5 4 seconds ago

manueldsouza09

manuel RT @Goal_India: Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League! 🥳 https://t.co/qWVAfT6RlK 4 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Are Leeds ready for the Premier League? [Video]

Are Leeds ready for the Premier League?

The Soccer Saturday panel discuss whether Leeds will be able to strengthen their squad sufficiently if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:09Published