Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years. Marco Bielsa 's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield .

West Brom's Slaven Bilic says any nerves can be used positively as the Championship season reaches its penultimate round.

Marcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani urges supporters to stay at home as the club sit on the verge of promotion.

Leeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.

