Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
BBC News
BBC News
Leeds United 1-0 Barnsley: Whites move a point from promotion to Premier League with tense victoryLeeds edge out bottom-of-the-table Barnsley at Elland Road to move a point from promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner urges fans to 'stay at home'Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani urges supporters to stay at home as the club sit on the verge of promotion.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Bielsa 'will not watch' promotion rivals as Leeds stand on brink of Premier LeagueMarcelo Bielsa says he will not watch games involving Leeds' promotion rivals, which could seal a Premier League spot.
BBC News
West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England
Championship: West Brom's Slaven Bilic says 'nothing wrong' with nerves in season climaxWest Brom's Slaven Bilic says any nerves can be used positively as the Championship season reaches its penultimate round.
BBC News
Marcelo Bielsa Argentine footballer and manager
Huddersfield Town in West Yorkshire, England
Thieves take £400,000 of Lego from Huddersfield charityFairy Bricks, which donates Lego to children in hospital, had its Huddersfield warehouse raided.
BBC News
Huddersfield modeller Lee Robinson recreates real homesLee Robinson started building scale models of homes as a challenge but now he is taking commissions.
BBC News
Huddersfield Town 0-2 Luton Town: Eliot Lee on target as Hatters beat Terriers to climb off bottom of ChampionshipElliot Lee scores a superb goal as Luton climb off the foot of the Championship with victory at fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
BBC News
