Pentagon Bans Confederate Flags on All Military Property

On Friday, the Pentagon announced a new policy, effectively banning the flag without explicitly stating that it is prohibited.

Rather than specifically naming the Confederate flag, the policy lists the types of flags that are allowed to be displayed.

The decision was made "to ensure the department-wide policy would be apolitical and withstand potential free speech political challenges." Defense Secretary Mark Esper, via memo The flag will still be allowed on property where it "cannot reasonably be viewed as endorsement of the flag by the Department of Defense."