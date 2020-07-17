Iowa Gov. Reynolds directing all school districts to prepare for in-person learning

We're hearing from North Iowa superintendents on their thoughts.

Now stands at 783.

A major announcement coming from iowa governor kim reynolds this morning.

As she tells districts to be prepared for in?

"*person learning beginning next month.

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with superintenden ts in north iowa on their thoughts regarding the proclamation.

He joins us live in mason city ?

*- alex ?

"* what's the overall feeling?xxx katie ?

"* we're roughly 4 to 5 weeks out from the first day back for students.

Now the governor says districts must be preparing for in?

"*person learning after several months away.

During this morning's announcement ?

"* the governor saying she will override local district control ?

"* and requie students to spend at least half of the time in classrooms. the decision would invalidate plans implemented by districts wanting to limit in person classes to once a week.

I reached out to the superintenden ts of mason city ?

"* osage ?

"* forest city ?

* central springs and riceville to get their thoughts on the governor's announcement.

Mason city superintenden t dave versteeg (ver?

"* sty?

"*g) is confident in the planning that has taken place to ensure everyone can be safe at school.xxx "we feel like we have a well?

*- rounded plan that has a lot of flexibility to deal with whatever situation we find ourselves in within the next 5 weeks or so."

The boards of education in both mason city and osage will decide on their return to learn plans at meetings set for monday night.

Darwin lehmann ?

"* superintendn t for forest city and central springs ?

"* tells me that their plans will be decided by early next month.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt new 3./// thank you alex.

Forest city plans to start classes again august 17th ?

"* with central springs set to start two days later.

Osage and mason city will be back august 24th ?

"* ad riceville begins