'Talks on, but can't guarantee anything': Rajnath Singh on talks with China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that while talks are underway with China, he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

However, Rajnath Singh said that his government would ensure that no country takes even an inch of land from India.

Rajnath Singh met forces in some bases in Ladakh and interacted with them.

His visit comes weeks after PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh.

