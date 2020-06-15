'Not an inch of our land can be taken by any power in world': Rajnath Singh in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived at Stakna monastery in Leh on July 17. They witnessed para dropping skills of the troops of Indian Armed Forces. Soldiers carried out para dropping and tank exercises at Stakna. Defence Minister will visit forward areas of LAC and LoC during his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
A yoga session was organised by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Radha Swami Satsang Beas Covid Care facility in the national capital on July 17. Yoga session was conducted to maintain good health of patients. 282 patients have been admitted to centre so far.
Around 12,000 rakhis have been collected from all over the world by Vadodara school principal ahead of the festival. It will be sent to the soldiers of Indian Army as a tribute. Sanjay Bachhav will send the rakhis to soldiers deployed in border areas. While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Bachhav said, "I started this in 2015 with 75 rakhis. We couldn't get rakhis from students this year as schools are closed due to COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a volunteer, Himali Patel said, "We have received over 12,000 rakhis. Many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) have also sent us rakhis through their proxies in the country." "We will put these rakhis in tricoloured boxes and send it to soldiers posted in Siachen, Galwan valley and Kargil."
Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Kulgam encounter on July 17 in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the Army Hospital. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions have been recovered.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses soldiers in Ladakh, says not an inch of our land can be taken by any power; Covid 19 cases cross 10 lakh mark in India; Congress releases 'tapes' cornering BJP..
India's defence minister Rajnath Singh commented on Nepal amid strained ties between the two neighbours. Nepal parliament has cleared a map laying claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura..
