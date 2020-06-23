Stocks little changed with eyes on virus Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published 8 minutes ago Stocks little changed with eyes on virus The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished slightly higher on Friday but the Dow closed with a loss as investors kept an eye on record new coronavirus cases in the U.S. Conway G. Gittens wraps up the trading action. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend