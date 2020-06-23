Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stocks little changed with eyes on virus
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Stocks little changed with eyes on virus

Stocks little changed with eyes on virus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished slightly higher on Friday but the Dow closed with a loss as investors kept an eye on record new coronavirus cases in the U.S. Conway G.

Gittens wraps up the trading action.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Wall Street yo-yos again

 New York Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 more than made up all its losses from the day before, after stocks pinballed through another day of..
WorldNews
Dow Surges 557 Points [Video]

Dow Surges 557 Points

US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases. JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a loss and cutting its dividend. Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, forcing states to rollback reopening plans and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Stocks climb worldwide as CEOs prepare latest report cards

 NEW YORK – Wall Street is rising in Monday morning trading as CEOs across the country prepare to tell their investors how much money they made, or lost, in the..
WorldNews

Late rally on Wall Street

 NEW YORK — Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the..
WorldNews

Nasdaq Nasdaq American stock exchange

Tech shares drive Wall Street higher [Video]

Tech shares drive Wall Street higher

U.S stocks rose Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by tech shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about rising coronavirus cases across the country. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published
S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes [Video]

S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published
Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record [Video]

Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record

Tech stocks continued to outshine the broader market amid widespread hopes the worst is over for the economy. Conway G. Gittens has the numbers.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Stocks rise on vaccine hopes; S&P 500 back within 5% of high

 NEW YORK --- Markets worldwide rallied on rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, and the S&P...
WorldNews
Musk Richer Than Buffet [Video]

Musk Richer Than Buffet

Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett. Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs. Musk is worth 70-billion dollars. Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020 compared with the benchmark S&P 500 index's 1% gain. Buffett, meanwhile, donated almost $3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock, causing his riches to shrink.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shanethewriter5

Shane Callahan RT @Reuters: European shares were little changed on Friday, with stocks trading in a narrow range as focus turned to Brussels where EU lead… 2 hours ago

nukukene

Pia Hess RT @ReutersBiz: European shares were little changed on Friday, with stocks trading in a narrow range as focus turned to Brussels where EU l… 6 hours ago

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney European shares were little changed on Friday, with stocks trading in a narrow range as focus turned... (https://t.co/WySUNt9kYW) 7 hours ago

WhatMoney1

WhatMoney European shares were little changed on Friday, with stocks trading in a narrow range as focus turned... (https://t.co/r7RJBuacuT) 7 hours ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business European shares were little changed on Friday, with stocks trading in a narrow range as focus turned to Brussels wh… https://t.co/NmeFc6Shwf 7 hours ago