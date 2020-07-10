Mississippi teachers rally at state capitol to voice concerns over school reopenings

Teachers from across the state gathered for a rally in Jackson today to voice concerns over returning for the next school year.

- the newly formed group- 'mississippi teachers unite'- is asking for teachers to sign - letter to the governor that - calls for various items - including delaying- schools restarting until at - least after labor day.- mississippi has what's called - "local rule" authority.

Because of that, the state boar- can't issue a blanket policy- on exactly how to start back to- school.

- - "i want to see my students more than- anything, but i want them to be- alive more than anything, as- people said before, we- can't teach dead students, i- can't show up to work if i'm- dead.

So all i'm asking here- is we need to delay school unti- labor day or cdc guidelines can- be met and not only - that, we need to fully fund - these schools.- i taught second grade for nine- years guys, there's no way we - can socially distance - - - - second graders.

Do you believe- me?

Let me hear your voices.- there is no place - - - - where our educators would rathe- be than back in the school- buildings, but now is - not the time, we must delay the- start of school."

Mississippi professional- educators is asking the state - board to lobby our congressiona- delegation to - support any federal legislation- to offset the added - costs of local districts.

And - they're also asking to waive- the state assessments and - accountability