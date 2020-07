Teachers concerned about returning to school Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 minutes ago Mississippi school teachers are concerned about returning to the classroom. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YOU’LL ONLY SEE HERE ON DEANWAPT ROSS.YEAH, ONE TEACHER SAYS HE’SSCARED TO HEAD BACK TO SCHOOL INTHE PANDEMIC OTHER EDUCATO SAYTHEY’RE CONSIDERING RETIRINGBECAUSE IT’S JUST TOO DANGEROUS.KEEP SPREADING.LIKE HOW MANY KIDS ARE GOING TOBE IN A CLASSROOM WHEN THE KIDSARE WHEN THE KIDS ARE ATCHANGING CLASSES.THERE’S NO WAY THAT Y CAN KEEPTHESE KIDS SUCCEED APART.ERICA JONES IS PRESIDENT OF THEMISSISSIPPI ASSOCIATION OFEDUCATORS M AE REPRESENTS MORETHAN 7,000 TEACHERS ACROS THESTATE.SO I ARE EDUCATORS HAVE CONCERNSWHETHER OR NOT THERE’S GOING TOBE ENOUGH PPE FOR BOTH OUREDUCATORS AND STUDENTS THEY’REALSO CONCERNED OVER OURCUSTODIAL STAFF.THEY HAVE BEEN TRAINED PROPERLY.JOAN SAYS SOME TEACHERS AREAFRAID OF JEOPARDIZING THEIR OWNHEALTH OR THEIR FAMILIES ARECONSIDERING RETIRING FROM THEPROFESSION, ESPECIALLY THOSE OFEDUCATORS WHO ARE RETURNING HOMETO TAKE CARE OF ELDERY PARENTSMANY OF OUR EDUCATORS HAVEUNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONSTHAT THEY JUST DON’T WANT TOTAKE A CHANCE BY GOING BACK INTOA BUILDING AND I NEED HAVE I ISORGANIZED IN OUR FRIDAY TEACHERSRALLY AT THE CAPITOL.SPEAKERS WILL URGE THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO DELAYREOPENING SCHOOLS UNTIL AT LEASTSEPTEMBER 1ST PARENTS WANT THEIRKIDS IN SCHOOL KIDS WANT TO BEIN I WANT TO BE THERE BUT WEWANT TO BE THERE WHEN IT’S SAFEFOR EVERYBODY INVOLVED.THE ORGANIZERS TELL US DOZENS OFPEOPLE HAVE SIGNED UP TO ATTENDFRIDAY’S RALLY AND THEY WILL BEPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING ASWELL AS WEARING MASKS LIVE ATTHE STATE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Spiking COVID-19 Numbers Have Teachers Concerned About Returning To School



With spiking COVID-19 numbers in some areas in Chicago and schools planning to reopen soon, teachers worry. They are asking if they and their students will be able to stay. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:22 Published 2 days ago Lawrence teachers push back on reopening



District leaders with Lawrence Public Schools said the plans for students in the fall is a work in progress. But one of surveys sent out last month showed that 68 percent of parents are "concerned" or.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago Reporter Update: Teachers Concerned About Masks Heading Back To School



Masks are the number one concern for teachers heading back to school in Pittsburgh, according to the union; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:40 Published 3 days ago