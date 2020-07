Grant program in West Palm Beach helping small businesses survive

YOU*REBOUN* DURING THESEDIFFICULT TIMES.A NEW GRANT PROGRAM IN WESTPALM BEACH IS HELPING DOZENSOF SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ANDFREELANCE WORKERS STAY AFLOADURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.WPTV NEWS CHANNEL 5'S SABIRARAYFORD SHOWS YOU HOW THEPROGRAM IS ALREADY GIVING NEWLIFE TO A NON-PROFIT COMMITTEDTO SOCIAL JUSTICE.<< INSIDE 1909CREATIVE INCUBATOR” THIS ISWHERE BUSINESS IDEAS ARE BORN.“WEPALM BEACH AND WE HOUSEVERYONE FROM START UPFOUNDERS, TO PHOTOGRAPHERS TOGRAPHIC DESIGNERS” THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE NON-PROFIT, SHANA OSTROVITZ SAYSTHE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HURT ALOT OF SMALL BUSINESSES ANDFREELANCE WORKERS.“WHETHER ORNOT A BUSINESS HAS REVENUECOMING IN OR NOT, WHICH MOHAVE LOST SIGNIFICANT REVENUE,THEYEXPENSES” NOW WITH HELP FROMTHE WEST PALM BEACH DOWNTOWNDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THEKNIGHT FOUNDATION, 1909 HASRECEIVED A $30,000 GRANT TOHIRE LOCAL FREELANCERS TO HELPSMALL BUSINESSES IN NEED.“ITIT ACTUALLY SUPPORTS TBUSINESSES AT THE SAME TIME,SO YOU GET THE FREELANCER WHOIS DOING THE WORK, THEY AREGETTING PAID AND YOUGETTING THE BUSINESS GETTINGTHE WORK THEY NEED DONE” FORNON-PROFIT, INNER CITYINNOVATORS THE FREE WORKCOULDNTIME.“SOME WEB HELP, ALLOWINGUS TO CREATE AN ONLINE STORETO SELL SOME OF OUR T- SHIRTSTO CREATE MORE REVENUE FOR USTO SUPPORT OUR PROGRAMS.PROGRAM DIRECTOR, NORMANAUSTIN SAYS THEIR GROUP WORKSTO MENTOR YOUNG BLACK MEN ANDWORKS TO PROMOTE RACIALJUSTICE INITIATIVES.“WE LIVEIN THE UNITED STATES OFAMERICA, THEREWE SHOULD NOT BE UNITED”AUSTIN SAYS THEYPART OF THE FUNDS TO STARTNEWSLETTER.“IF WE DO NOT HAVEDIALOGUE WHERE WE CAN SIT DOWNWITH SOMEBODY THAT WE DO NOTLOOK LIKE OR SOMEONE THAT DOESNOT KNOW ANYTHING THATON WITHIN OUR COMMUNITY THENWE WILL NEVER GET TO THEUNDERLYING ISSUE OF WHATGOING ON” REPORTING INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH,SABIRAH RAYFORD, WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5.OSTROVITIZ SAYS THEY AREWORKING TO RAISE ANOTHER 25THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR THE GRAPROGRAM.

