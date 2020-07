Woman starts career helping fight COVID-19

THE RECOGNITION THEY DESERVEIN THE PAST.

RESPIRATORYTHERAPISTS& TONIGHT WPTVNEWSHCHANNEL 5QUESADA TELLS US ABOUT A PALMBEACH STATE COLLEGE GRADUATEENTERING THE FIELD HELPIPATIENTS BATTLE COVID-19&.<< THE PALM BEACH STATECOLLEGE GRADUATE AND NOWREGISTERED RESPIRATORYTHERAPIST IS ON HER SECONDWEEK ON THE JOB HERE ATJUPITER MEDICAL CENTER..

SHETOLD ME WHAT GOT HER IN THERIGHT MENTALITY TO STARTWORKING DURING A PANDEMIC&.WORDS FROM A SUPERVISOR HEREAT THE HOSPITAL&“HAVE NOFEA” THOSE ARE THE WORDS OFWISDOM JAHLISSA POWELL SAYSHER JUPITER MEDICAL SUPERVISORTOLD HER AS SHE EMBARKED ONHER FIRST DAYS AS A REGISTEREDRESPIRATORY THERAPIST& HE WASLIKE, WHEN YOU COME HAVE NOFEAR SO WHATEVER SITUATIONTHEY PUT YOU IN, JUST DONT BESCARED STAY CALM REMEMBER YOUROWN KNOWLEDGE AND PUT IT FORTHJAHLISSA GRADUATED PALM BEACHSTATE COLLEGE IN MAYTHE HIGHEST LICENSE EXAMSCORES AMONG GRADUATES IN THEHISTORY OF THE COLLEGERESPIRATORY CARE PROGRAM&DEANHEALTH SCIENCES AT PALM BEACHSTATE COLLEGE EDWARD WILLEYSAYS SHE WAS HANDPICKED BYJUPITER MEDICAL --- DURING HERTIME COMPLETING CLINICAL HOURSAT THE HOSPITAL.

WHO WOULDHAVE THOUGHT THAT ALL OF THISTIME IN CLASS AND LAB ANDSIMULATION ENVIRONMENT THATWEHEALTHCARE ISSUES AND THESTUDENTS ARE NOW, THEGRADUATES ARE NOW LIVING IT.JAHLISSA SAYS WHEN SHE TELLSPEOPLE SHE'S A RESPIRATORYTHERAPIST -- PEOPLE NOW KNOWWHAT THAT MEANS... SHE SAYSTHE MOST REWARDING PART OF HERJOB IS HELPING COVID-19PATIENTS COME OFF VENTILATORSAND GET HEALTHY AGAIN.

ATFIRST I WAS NERVOUS, LIKE OHMY GOD IM GOING TO SEE SO MANYSICK PEOPLE, THEREDYING CONSTANTLY, BUT THEREA BRIGHT SIDE TO THIS.

YOU DOSEE A LOT OF PEOPLE THAT STARTIMPROVING AND GET PREPARED FORDISCHARGE SO I REALLY DO LOVEIT MANY HEALTHCARE PROGRAMSWILL FACE CHALLENGES WITHSTUDENTS BEING ABLE TO GETOURS OF CLINICAL EXPERIENCE ATHOSPITALS DUE TO COVID-19RESTRICTIONS& PUTTING THEIRCOMPLETION OF PROGRAMREQUIREMENTS ON SOMEWHAT OF APAUSE& PALM BEACH STATECOLLEGE SAYS THEY ARE WORKINGWITH THEIR HOSPITALAFFILIATES&.

