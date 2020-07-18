Global  
 

Corey Crawford Still Goalie Contender For Blackhawks
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said they have not ruled out goalie Corey Crawford, but he remains out under the NHL's "unfit to play" moniker.

Goalie Corey Crawford returns as Blackhawks await Oilers

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Crawford has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks, giving the team a boost in its...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



