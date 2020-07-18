Corey Crawford Still Goalie Contender For Blackhawks
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said they have not ruled out goalie Corey Crawford, but he remains out under the NHL's "unfit to play" moniker.
Brian Schlaf RT @Blackhawk_Up: Corey Crawford is playing like that solid EASHL goalie who will make some big saves but still doesn’t get off the ground… 2 hours ago
Blackhawk Up Corey Crawford is playing like that solid EASHL goalie who will make some big saves but still doesn’t get off the g… https://t.co/8mji7ZBwXp 2 hours ago
Harp And to think Corey Crawford is still not a top 5 goalie when he’s on. 🤷♂️ #EDMvsCHI #Blackhawks 3 hours ago