Shots fired through mall parking lot in Centerville

Driver of the vehicle was a fifteen-year-old juvenile, accompanied by two adults.
The georgia state patrol is investigating.
Detectives in centerville are investigating a shooting that happened at houston county galleria.
Chip matthews was there as witnesses described what happened.
:00-:06 :06-:14 :15- :44 sot - chief of police - charles hadden "there were 7 shell casings in the parking lot.
Nobody was hit thanks god."
Friday afternoon a fight at the houston county galleria had shoppers sheltering in place.
Janine huffman and amanda were inside the jc penny's when security shut it down.
Sot - janine huffman "we saw a man running to the front of the jc penny's store to make sure the glass doors were completely closed."
C1 3 b13 unaware of what
