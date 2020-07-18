Shots fired through mall parking lot in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) - A fight at a Middle Georgia mall spilled into the parking lot and ends with shots fired.

Driver of the vehicle was a fifteen-year-old juvenile, accompanied by two adults.

The georgia state patrol is investigating.

Detectives in centerville are investigating a shooting that happened at houston county galleria.

Chip matthews was there as witnesses described what happened.

:00-:06 :06-:14 :15- :44 sot - chief of police - charles hadden "there were 7 shell casings in the parking lot.

Nobody was hit thanks god."

Friday afternoon a fight at the houston county galleria had shoppers sheltering in place.

Janine huffman and amanda were inside the jc penny's when security shut it down.

Sot - janine huffman "we saw a man running to the front of the jc penny's store to make sure the glass doors were completely closed."

