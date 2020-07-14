County watchlist schools will go online, Butte County parents react if the county goes online

Butte County is not on the state's coronavirus watchlist, but with cases surging dramatically, some fear it's inevitable, and Chico Unified students may not return to the classroom next month after all.

Parents are dealing with an extraordinary moment in their lives and their children's lives and the pressure we put on our parents is very very intense. Governor Newsom ends the week in the way the week began, with a bombshell announcement.

The majority of schools in california will not be allowed to return to the classroom when the new school year gets underway.

After shutting down indoor dining and other activities on monday, governor gavin newsom today made it clear - as coronavirus cases continue to surge -- schools in the 33 counties on the state's watchlist must stick with distance learning.

To put this in perspective, look at this map of the 33 counties now on the watchlist that must continue distance learning for now.

That's 80-percent of the state's population, including glenn, colusa, yuba and sutter counties.

Butte county is likely to join this list very soon.

And as action news now reporter esteban reynoso tells us, it will put an instant stop to current back to school plans.

With governor newsom's order friday, school districts in glenn county no longer have a decision to make about returning to the classroom.

They must begin the school year online.

Butte county is no* on the the state's coronavirus watchlist.

But with cases surging dramatically, some fear it's inevitable, and chico unified students won't return to the classroom next month after all.

"this is her first year and she's not going to get any of the help, that she is going to need."

Butte county parents are fearful online classes will not bring the same quality education for their children.

"extremely frustrated because kids need to be a part of socializing there and getting the teachers help.

When you're online, parents have to work, they don't get the help, they don't get the attention, it's a really difficult situation."

"i'd like to take a roll call decision on this.

Griffin yay - final vote is 4 to 1.

But the motion passes."

On wednesday the chico unified school district approved a reopening that would bring children back to the classroom while still following state guidelines.

That is still the plan.

But that will change if butte county is placed on the watchlist.

And with well over 300 cases in the past month health officials expect the county will end up on the restrictive list soon.

And if that does happen, some parents are just fine with the governor's new order.

"no matter what happens, they're not going to be able to protect children like they should,