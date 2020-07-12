Chico parents, teachers and school board discuss reopening schools amid pandemic

The board approved on July 15 a reopening plan that is in accordance with the state's restrictions and stages.

The chico unified school district voted tonight on a school reopening plan with just one month until the first day of school.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live in chico.

What plan options were approved and how do parents and teachers feel about the plan?

The chico unified school board passed an option for all chico schools.

As well as approval of guidelines in accordance with the state's health and safety guidelines, but some parents are still skeptical to let their children go back to school.

And some teachers are nervous to teach them.

"i'd like to take a roll call decision on this.

Griffin yay - final is 4 to 1.

But the motion passes."

The board approved tonight to vote on a reopening plan that is accordance with the state's restrictions and stages.

Option three was approved for all schools.

They will split the school body into two groups, one that goes in the morning and one that goes but will allow for a monday, wednesday, friday schedule one week, and a tuesday, thursday the next week, to limit the students time on campus.

"staff and students are provided for.

Chico is requiring students and staff to wear masks " still -- some parents say that isn't enough.

"social distancing is not possible through classrooms, not possible."

Butte county is close to being placed on the state's county watchlist, and if does eventually end up on the list, the board is prepared to change guidelines as ordered.

"i understand the concerns, of going in a classroom and facing possible risks.

We need to plan for what can possibly happen."

But teachers aren't quite so certain of returning back to the classroom.

"i have to say that everyone that i talked to is very nervous.

We are very nervous about returning.

I don't feel that even with the measures of the ppe or anything else that it will mentally ensure me that i am not bringing anything home or that we'll all be safe."

The school stated they purchased up to 1,000 face shields to hand out to students and staff, along with implementing temperature checks with every student before allowing them to enter the school.

To limit contact and risk of exposure, chico unified as of now is encouraging sack lunches.

They will vote in a later meeting on providing students with meals during school time.