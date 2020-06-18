Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Bilic: We crumbled under pressure

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says his side 'crumbled under pressure' after losing to Huddersfield - a result which dents their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

