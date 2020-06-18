Bilic: We crumbled under pressure

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says his side 'crumbled under pressure' after losing to Huddersfield - a result which dents their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion news: Scott Parker's Whites ensured the pressure is still on Slaven Bilic and...

Despite the pressure being applied from below, Bilic is pleased with the collective mind-frame of his...

West Brom are on the cusp of achieving promotion back up to the Premier League in Slaven Bilic's...