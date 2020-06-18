Bilic: We crumbled under pressure
West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic says his side 'crumbled under pressure' after losing to Huddersfield - a result which dents their hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Bilic: It's time to finish the jobSlaven Bilic admits there is more pressure on his West Brom side but is confident they'll secure promotion to the Premier League.
Bilic: We have to cope with the pressureSlaven Bilic speaks to Sky Sports ahead of West Brom's clash with Derby County.
Bilic urges WBA to embrace 'big pressure'West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic has urged his players to embrace the 'big pressure' that is on them as the Championship promotion race resumes this weekend.