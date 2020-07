Fireworks Set Off In Grant Park As Rally Turns Into Clash With Police Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:18s - Published 1 minute ago Fireworks Set Off In Grant Park As Rally Turns Into Clash With Police A group of protesters clashed with police officers at the Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago's Grant Park Friday night. Some of them tried to tear down the statue and even turned on the officers, attacking at least 18 of them during the demonstration. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend