Watch: Stunning visuals of Indian paratroopers jumping out of plane over Ladakh

A Stunning and thrilling act was performed by Indian paratroopers over Ladakh.

The paratroopers jumped off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

A paratrooper made the jump, twisted mid-air & waved at the camera.

The last one looked at the camera with his back to the sky & then released himself.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the exhilarating act from the ground.

Watch the full video for more details.