Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team are focused on getting to the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of their semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday July 19.

0
