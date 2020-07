Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC, inspects arms & ammunition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Singh inspected arms and ammunition during his visit to the forward post.

Singh also interacted with the soldiers deployed there.

He joined Indian troops as they chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Singh also tweeted saying the country is ‘proud of these brave & courageous soldiers’.

Watch the full video for more details.