Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:28s
After offering prayers at Amarnath Temple, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara district and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine [Video]

Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 18 offered prayers at Amarnath Temple. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and Army Chief General MM Naravane. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). On the first day of his visit, the Defence Minister interacted with the troops in Lukung, Ladakh.

Video: 'Jo Bole So Nihal...': Rajnath Singh chants with soldiers near LoC in Kupwara

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near the LoC in Kupwara district of J&K and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.
2 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara; ammunition, Pakistan currency recovered

 Two terrorists were killed in an ambush by the Indian Army at Nougam sector in north Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. The Army recovered arms..
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar [Video]

Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired security review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on July 16. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, Lieutenant-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Army Chief MM Naravane, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh were present in the meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on two-day visit to Leh and JandK.

Video: Rajnath Sigh visits Amarnath Temple in Jammu and Kashmir

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
In signal to China, Navy holds drill off Andaman and Nicobar Islands

 The Indian Navy is conducting a major exercise off the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, in a clear display of strategic intent against China amid the ongoing..
IndiaTimes

