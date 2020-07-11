Watch: Rajnath Singh visits forward post near LoC in Kupwara

|
|
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Watch: Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine
Line of Control Demarcation line between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir
Video: 'Jo Bole So Nihal...': Rajnath Singh chants with soldiers near LoC in KupwaraDefence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a forward post near the LoC in Kupwara district of J&K and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.
Kupwara Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
2 terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara; ammunition, Pakistan currency recoveredTwo terrorists were killed in an ambush by the Indian Army at Nougam sector in north Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. The Army recovered arms..
Manoj Mukund Naravane Chief of Army Staff
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar
Amarnath Temple Hindu shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Video: Rajnath Sigh visits Amarnath Temple in Jammu and KashmirUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Bipin Rawat Current chief of Defence Staff
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Ladakh Union Territory of India
In signal to China, Navy holds drill off Andaman and Nicobar IslandsThe Indian Navy is conducting a major exercise off the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, in a clear display of strategic intent against China amid the ongoing..
|
|
|
