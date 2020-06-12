Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

|
Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top
BBC News
Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer
Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser
Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea
Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away
Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against ChelseaPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
BBC News
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City testZinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
WorldNews
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager
