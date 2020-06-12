Global  
 

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Arsenal v Man City: Gunners will challenge under Mikel Arteta, says Pep Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Arsenal will challenge under Arteta, says Man City boss Guardiola

 Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta is "creating something unique" at Arsenal and feels the Gunners will challenge for trophies under the Spaniard.
Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Guardiola says Arteta has built team spirit at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game. Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us

Mikel Arteta speaks ahead of Arsenal's away trip to Wolves in the Premier League, where he reveals he believes that club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new deal.

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

FA Cup preview: Man United v Chelsea

Frank Lampard has insisted Chelsea are not out for revenge against Manchester United in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final. Take a look at the stats here.

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Solskjaer on FA Cup: We're just one step away

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United team are focused on getting to the FA Cup final at Wembley ahead of their semi-final clash with Chelsea on Sunday July 19.

Man Utd without injured Shaw for FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Chelsea.
Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

 Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch..
Mikel Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal's...
Arteta gives update on Aubameyang future as Arsenal reach FA Cup final

Mikel Arteta said he was "extremely happy" to have guided Arsenal to the FA Cup final, revealing how...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arteta hopes FA Cup win convinces striker about club

Mikel Arteta hopes striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be "convinced we are going in the right...
Prince William: FA Cup renaming 'timely'

Prince William: FA Cup renaming 'timely'

Prince William joined Mikel Arteta, Per Mertesacker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin to discuss mental health after it was announced that this season's FA Cup final will be named the..

