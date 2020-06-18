Global  
 

Syria launches parliamentary elections amid war, economic woes
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Syria launches parliamentary elections amid war, economic woes

Syria launches parliamentary elections amid war, economic woes

Experts say legislative vote lacks legitimacy as candidates either members or allies of Bashar al-Assad's Baath Party.

Syria

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship [Video]

UK court: 'ISIL bride' Begum can return to fight for citizenship

Shamima Begum who had her UK citizenship revoked after joining ISIL in Syria should be allowed to return, judges say.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Shamima Begum: Leaving Isis Britons in Syrian camps could be more dangerous than allowing them into UK, government warned

 Ministers accused of 'putting their heads in the sand' on threat posed by terrorists detained in unstable foreign camps
Independent

CENTCOM chief warns Hezbollah during Mideast tour

 Military analysts generally believe that if Hezbollah were to attack Israel, it would get its butt kicked, and vice versa. There would be no gain, only pain...
WorldNews
Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp [Video]

Shamima Begum avoids cameras at Syrian refugee camp

ITV News exclusively filmed Shamima Begum walking away from cameras at a refugee camp in Syria. The footage comes as The Court of Appeal have ruled Begum can return to the UK for trial. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

Bashar al-Assad

Iran-Syria accord first step to defang US Caesar sanctions: Assad's top aide

 A senior aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome..
WorldNews
US sanctions on Syria: Caesar Act to take effect on Wednesday [Video]

US sanctions on Syria: Caesar Act to take effect on Wednesday

New US sanctions against Syria aim to prevent international engagement with Bashar al-Assad's government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published
U.S. hits Syria with toughest sanctions yet [Video]

U.S. hits Syria with toughest sanctions yet

The United States imposed its toughest sanctions yet on Syria on Wednesday, aiming to choke off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government in an effort to force the country back to UN-led negotiations and broker a deal to end the country's nearly decade-long war. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

