Parker: We must keep up pressure Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Parker: We must keep up pressure Scott Parker has called on his Fulham side to keep up the pressure on West Brom and Brentford in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Fulham boss Scott Parker relishing West Brom clash after Cardiff City win West Bromwich Albion news: Scott Parker's Whites ensured the pressure is still on Slaven Bilic and...

Sutton Coldfield Observer - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this