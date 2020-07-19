Derby give Leeds a guard of honour
Derby County gave Sky Bet Championship champions Leeds United a guard of honour as the teams took to the pitch ahead of their match at Pride Park.
Dave @JT20John @LUFC Congrats to Leeds. Deserved to be promoted. This is why I love football. 12 months on and Derby hav… https://t.co/exVNybEHzT 3 minutes ago
D Mac 🇬🇧🇯🇲 RT @nocontextfm1: Derby knocking Leeds out of the playoffs only to give them a guard of honour at Pride Park a year later https://t.co/sFbb… 8 minutes ago
Dan @rickydwih30 @FootyRustling Leeds spied on derby last season and derby knocked them out of the play offs. This seas… https://t.co/7DC86Sp08v 10 minutes ago
gerardjbyrne RT @SportingLifeFC: 👀😉 Derby give Championship winners Leeds the guard of honour!
#LUFC #MOT https://t.co/5jK3Ogmz8M 13 minutes ago
Dr Legg That’s just made my day/week/year.
Seeing #derby having to give the #champions a guard of honour onto the pitch.
Th… https://t.co/aJ3nKKRkdI 14 minutes ago
Sporting Life Football 👀😉 Derby give Championship winners Leeds the guard of honour!
#LUFC #MOT https://t.co/5jK3Ogmz8M 15 minutes ago
🇦🇬 🇰🇳 This is derby county today they had to give a guard of honour to leeds a team they openly taunted and laughed at la… https://t.co/iJblozbCBu 17 minutes ago
Ryan Collins Derby having to give Leeds a guard of honour after what happened last season is just amazing, love to see it 18 minutes ago