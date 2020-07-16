Global  
 

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday (July 19), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day.

Francis Maguire reports.

