Merkel warns of possible EU summit failure

Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany
EU recovery summit could end with no deal, says MerkelGermany's Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that EU leaders may fail to reach an agreement on Sunday on a huge post-virus recovery plan for the shattered European..
WorldNews
EU leaders to meet in person for first time since pandemic to agree recovery packageAngela Merkel to play key role at European Council summit in Brussels to break deadlock
Independent
Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Iran, LibyaMOSCOW, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situations in Ukraine, Iran and Libya with German Chancellor...
WorldNews
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talksAs global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 165 days until the end of the transition period

Germany Country in Central Europe
PSG fans attend friendly match in Parc des Princes

