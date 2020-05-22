Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brighton Hospital locked-down after stabbing
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Brighton Hospital locked-down after stabbing

Brighton Hospital locked-down after stabbing

The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton has been put under lockdown after a staff member was stabbed.

Sussex Police say they "quickly secured" the hospital following the attack.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Sussex County Hospital Royal Sussex County Hospital Hospital in East Sussex, England

Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed [Video]

Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of hospital staff was stabbed.The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton was put in lockdown following the incident on Sunday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Brighton Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England

Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbing

 A man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News

Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on worker

 A hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
Independent
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket [Video]

Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket

Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Sussex Police Sussex Police Police force in Sussex, England

Terrifying footage shows moment Tesco store is robbed at gunpoint [Video]

Terrifying footage shows moment Tesco store is robbed at gunpoint

Terrifying footage of a gunpoint robbery at a Tesco Express has been released as police hunt for the culprit. CCTV shows a man wearing a white facemask and beanie hat walking into the store in Shoreham, West Sussex, at 6.27am last Friday. Two men, aged 30 and 38, from Shoreham, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on bail until June 12, Sussex Police said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing [Video]

Witness describes scene after Thorpe Park stabbing

Witness Abbie Theune has described the scene at Thorpe Park after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:55Published
Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China [Video]

Lisa Nandy calls on Govt to take stand against China

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey [Video]

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers [Video]

Prince William visits a homeless facility for rough sleepers

Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:17Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on worker

A hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Brighton and Hove News


Pictured: Police arrest Brighton hospital knifeman suspect

A PICTURE shows the moment armed police arrested a suspected knifeman.
The Argus - Published

Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbing

A man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this