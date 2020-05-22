Brighton Hospital locked-down after stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of hospital staff was stabbed.The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton was put in lockdown following the incident on Sunday morning.
Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security guidelines that have been placed on the ongoing Test series against the West Indies by taking a brief detour to his Brighton home and meeting an unnamed individual following last week’s defeat in Southampton.
Terrifying footage of a gunpoint robbery at a Tesco Express has been released as police hunt for the culprit. CCTV shows a man wearing a white facemask and beanie hat walking into the store in Shoreham, West Sussex, at 6.27am last Friday. Two men, aged 30 and 38, from Shoreham, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on bail until June 12, Sussex Police said.
Witness Abbie Theune has described the scene at Thorpe Park after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has called on the government to implement a proper strategy on China instead of "moral ambiguity", with departments downplaying human rights abuses in order to attract investment.
In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prince William has visited a facility for rough sleepers to see how a partnership of voluntary, community and public service organisations managed to provide support during COVID. The Duke of Cambridge saw first-hand how dedicated services have been provided for people experiencing homelessness. The Duke also spoke to past and present clients of a local shelter for the homeless.