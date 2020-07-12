Global  
 

Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed

Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of hospital staff was stabbed.The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton was put in lockdown following the incident on Sunday morning.

Royal Sussex County Hospital Royal Sussex County Hospital Hospital in East Sussex, England


Brighton Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England

Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbing

 A man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News

Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on worker

 A hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
Independent
