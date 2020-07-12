Man arrested after hospital staff member stabbed

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Royal Sussex County Hospital Hospital in East Sussex, England
Brighton Seaside resort on the south coast of England
Brighton Royal Sussex hospital staff member injured in stabbingA man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in a hospital in Brighton.
BBC News
Brighton hospital stabbing: Suspect arrested after knife attack on workerA hospital in Brighton has been placed on lockdown after a member of staff was stabbed.
Independent
Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Guardiola confident CAS will find in City's favour
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:56Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources