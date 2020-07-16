Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000

Countries including the US, South Africa and India are struggling to hold down rising rates of coronavirus as global deaths from Covid-19 surged past 600,000.Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organisation (WHO) both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were “statistical flaws” in the way they are calculated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000 Some countries are struggling to control the rising rates
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000 [Video]

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus passes 600,000

Countries including the US, South Africa and India are struggling to hold down rising rates of coronavirus as global deaths from Covid-19 surged past 600,000.Concerns are rising that the pandemic has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 114

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,233 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday –..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths [Video]

Coronavirus Latest: Massachusetts Reports 143 New Cases, 11 More Deaths

Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 106,271 and the confirmed death toll is 8,163.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:34Published