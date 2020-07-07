Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,968

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,968 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on July 13.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Department of Health and Social Care Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,819 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,819

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,819 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus: Treat relatives of care home residents with dementia as key workers, charities say

 Department of Health and Social Care says it will release details on allowing care home visits 'shortly'
Independent
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,650 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,650

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,650 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 48 from 44,602 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,517 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 126 from 44,391 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: India’s coronavirus death toll passes 20,000

NEW DELHI — India’s death toll from the coronavirus has passed 20,000, with case numbers surging...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Coronavirus updates LIVE: NSW on high alert as Victoria expects further COVID-19 case spike; Australian death toll stands at 106

COVID-19 continues to spread while Victoria works to stop the growing case numbers in Melbourne.
The Age - Published


Tweets about this

DanMilligan2

Dan Milligan Coronavirus death toll in US likely worse than numbers say - ABC News - https://t.co/v924TPqnUf via @ABC 47 minutes ago

Robwee299

Robert Buisson UK coronavirus death toll nears 45,000 after 138 more die https://t.co/QJVnHaoIjr Just keep on printing the good ne… https://t.co/CI8WA4iCDh 1 hour ago

Ranjeet55314023

Ranjeet Kapoor RT @htTweets: India registered yet another single-day spike of 28,701 #COVID19 cases and 500 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number… 1 hour ago

JCorpoman

Joey No-Corpoman RT @SuzeSoFlo: Florida reports 132 more people died from COVID-19, highest one-day death toll during pandemic ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ but DuhSens… 2 hours ago

SuzeSoFlo

DumpTrump2020 Florida reports 132 more people died from COVID-19, highest one-day death toll during pandemic ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ bu… https://t.co/69huxHAMeG 2 hours ago

MikeTientee

Mike Tientee RT @CyberRecycling: @Tildys @lennycurry NYT trusts Florida numbers more than NYs. https://t.co/3iYpdFL5P9 2 hours ago

livetweettweet

Putin Kiss My Grits 🌊🍑 🇺🇸 RT @Jamptroll: @realOBF @ClayTravis @darrenrovell UPDATE: “Florida’s death toll from coronavirus saw the biggest spike in reported deaths t… 2 hours ago

Jamptroll

Noah @realOBF @ClayTravis @darrenrovell UPDATE: “Florida’s death toll from coronavirus saw the biggest spike in reported… https://t.co/shSKwbHOBx 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 14 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 14

There are more than 28,000 coronavirus cases in our state. That is up 4,000 from last week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Drugmaker Says Remdesivir Can Lower COVID-19 Death Risk By 62% [Video]

Drugmaker Says Remdesivir Can Lower COVID-19 Death Risk By 62%

The antiviral drug Remdesivir has proven to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19. According to UPI, the drug can lower the risk of death in COVID-19 patients by 62%. U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19: India crosses 9 lakh mark after 28,498 fresh cases [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 9 lakh mark after 28,498 fresh cases

India on July 14 crossed the 9 lakh mark for coronavirus cases after 28,498 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,06,752 which includes 3,11,565 active cases...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published