Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 45,501
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s
The Government said 45,501 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 79 from the day before.

