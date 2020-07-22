|
|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 45,501
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 45,501
The Government said 45,501 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 79 from the day before.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
COVID-19 in Nevada | July 27
In the last week Nevada has seen more than 5 thousand new coronavirus cases reported. This brings out statewide total to more than 42,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17Published
|
|
COVID-19 Is Killing One Florida Resident Every Ten Minutes
Florida hit a grim milestone on Saturday. According to HuffPost, the state's count of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 exceeded that of New York's. Nationwide, cases increased by 74,848, the..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
|