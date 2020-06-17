Global  
 

US Commerce Secretary Ross Hospitalized
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US Commerce Secretary Ross Hospitalized

US Commerce Secretary Ross Hospitalized

UPI reports US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized.

At 82 years old, Ross is the oldest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

A Commerce Department representative said Ross's hospitalization was for an issue not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross was hospitalized for 'minor, non-coronavirus related issues' but is said to be doing well and expects to be released shortly.

Ross began working remotely from his home in Florida in late March as the novel coronavirus began to spread throughout the country.

