Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third.

Racing Point’s Lance Stroll took the flag in fourth ahead of Red Bull driver Alexander Albon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.