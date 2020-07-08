Global  
 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rumoured to have welcomed second child
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child during lockdown.

Jessica Biel welcomes second child? [Video]

Jessica Biel welcomes second child?

Jessica Biel has reportedly welcomed a second child in secret with her husband Justin Timberlake, with whom she already has five-year-old son Silas.

Justin Timberlake calls for removal of Confederate leaders statues [Video]

Justin Timberlake calls for removal of Confederate leaders statues

Justin Timberlake has demanded southern state officials in the U.S. remove statues commemorating Confederate leaders.

