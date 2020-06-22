Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Are New Parents - Again!

chuck bass's wife RT @PopCrave: According to @DailyMail, Jessica Biel has given birth to a baby boy following a top-secret pregnancy to Justin Timberlake. 👶… 3 minutes ago
SPIN 1038 Fantastic news! 🍼
https://t.co/mopxjDFgge 6 minutes ago
Jenny Brown Wedel RT @TheCut: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly welcomed a second child last week, having kept Biel’s pregnancy “top-secret” for… 10 minutes ago
106.7 Lite FM #JustinTimberlake & #JessicaBiel Secretly Welcome Second Child: Report https://t.co/DVkbsqqP4V 20 minutes ago
Patty Vega RT @Power1051: The Timberlakes sure know how to keep a secret and conceal a bump! Congrats JT and Jessica on the new baby ❤️ 🍼🎉
https://t.… 21 minutes ago
HOT 107.1 Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake reportedly welcome baby boy! https://t.co/hRxP9WZgKP 24 minutes ago
Live999radio How long before folks knew your where pregnant?
https://t.co/K7phvpPAm3 24 minutes ago
Kya Devontarious Kelly RT @HoneyGerman: The Timberlakes sure know how to keep a secret and conceal a bump! Congrats JT and Jessica on the new baby ❤️ 🍼🎉
https://… 25 minutes ago
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rumoured to have welcomed second childJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child during lockdown.
Jessica Biel welcomes second child?Jessica Biel has reportedly welcomed a second child in secret with her husband Justin Timberlake, with whom she already has five-year-old son Silas.
Justin Timberlake revealed he is teaching his son to love and respect everyone equallyJustin Timberlake treated fans to some rare pictures alongside his son as he reflected on what he's learned since becoming a dad to mark Father's Day.