Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-mask protest in Nottingham
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:12s - Published
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, central England on Sunday (July 19) to attend a protest against the order to wear face coverings.

Over a dozen people attended the rally and took turns speaking to the crowd.

The protesters also demonstrated against vaccinations and 5G.

Speaking on camera, Piers Corbyn said: "We have got to organise through this summer to prevent a second lockdown." Piers was joined by Jeffery Wyatts who was arrested alongside Piers in May in Hyde Park, London for partaking in an anti-lockdown demonstration.

