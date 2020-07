Oxford vaccine lead scientist is this woman who has pioneered vaccine research | Oneindia News

Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease.

She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute, is carrying out promising trials for a Covid vaccine.

Her day for the past several months begins at 4 am, with 'many questions' in her head.

