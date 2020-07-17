Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations

|
Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England
Leeds police officers injured as fans leave piles of rubbishThousands of fans gathered in Leeds to celebrate their club's promotion to the Premier League.
BBC News
Clean-up begins in Leeds after club promoted to Premier League
Brentford miss chance to go second as Leeds confirmed as championsBrentford miss the chance to put Championship promotion in their own hands by falling to defeat at Stoke City.
BBC News
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Premier League Association football league in England
Sheffield United: Are Blades the Premier League's best newcomers?Sheffield United are still in the hunt for European football this season, but are they the Premier League's best newcomers?
BBC News
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town approach Leeds United assistant to be next bossHuddersfield Town approach Leeds United assistant boss Carlos Corberan to be their next head coach.
BBC News
Leeds United promotion: Fans gather in Millennium Square to celebrateThousands of Whites fans converge on Millennium Square to celebrate the club's promotion.
BBC News
Marcelo Bielsa: How Leeds United head coach turned team into championsBBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope on how Marcelo Bielsa awoke the sleeping giant that is Leeds United.
BBC News
