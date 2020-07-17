Global  
 

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:57s - Published
A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

