Vaccine likely to be ready by the end of the year

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Kate Bingham, the chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, is hopeful there will be a Covid-19 vaccine ready by the end of the year, but it would be more realistic to say it would be ready for next year.

