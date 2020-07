'Covid-19 vaccine phase 1 trial on 18-55 yr age group': AIIMS director

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AIIMS director Prof Randeep Guleria said that phase 1 of Covid-19 vaccine trial will be done on 18-55 year age group.

"Phase 1 trial has to be done on people who have no co-morbidity.

Underline problems also need to be checked by conducting blood tests," he said.

A total of 1,125 samples have been collected, out of which, 375 will be studied in the first phase.